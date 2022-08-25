Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the voices behind the hit track ‘Pasoori’, are part of the line-up announced for Coke Studio Live that will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on October 14.
Others artists set to perform are Hassan Raheem and the dynamic sister duo of Sania Sohail and Muqadas Jandad — popularly known as Justin Bibis. More musicians will be part of the event, which is the live version of the wildly popular Pakistani music series ‘Coke Studio’.
Sethi, a Coke Studio stalwart, is a hugely popular artist on Spotify, with 5.6 million monthly listens. His ‘Pasoori’ co-singer Gill was picked by producer and curator Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan for the song.
She told Daily Pakistan: “I used to upload my videos on my social media account as per my convenience and ease. People used to request me to upload, they used to love my singing skills then Xulfi approached me and said that he wants to collaborate with me, which I accepted and thanked him... When I got to know that I will be singing along with Ali Sethi, I instantly got excited.”
‘Pasoori’ has so far clocked up more than 300 million views on YouTube, and the song was also featured on the TV series ‘Ms Marvel’.
Famous for his laid-back, R’n’B-infused singing style, Hassan Raheem stepped into the global musical spotlight with ‘Peechay Hutt’, also featuring the eclectic Justin Bibis.
Envisioned and assembled by Xulfi, Coke Studio Live will also feature a line-up of instrumentalists to deliver a signature Coke Studio experience, including Annan Noukhez, Zain Peerzada, Bilawal Lahooti, Omair Farooq, Veeru Shan, Saad ul Hasan, Haider Ali, Haider Ali Tafu, Yusuf Ramay, Melvin Arthur, Awais Kazmi, Action Zain and Aziz Kazi.
With over 13 million subscribers on YouTube, over 4 billion views on digital platforms and streaming in over 184 markets, Coke Studio has been embraced as a major platform for singers, songwriters and more from Pakistan, India, and across the region.
Tickets for Coke Studio Live go on sale on August 29 online.