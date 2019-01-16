Married operatic couple, soprano Anna Netrebko and tenor Yusif Eyvazov, will hold a performance in the UAE next month.
The pair will be accompanied by the Wurth Philharmonic Orchestra on February 12 at Dubai Opera.
Netrebko performed at the 2014 Winter Olympics, and was one of Time magazine’s list of the world’s most influential people in 2007. Azerbaijani tenor Eyzvazov, born in Algeria, has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Teatro alla Scala, the Vienna State Opera, the National Opera of Paris and more.
The pair released the album ‘Romanza’ together in 2017.
The Wurth Philharmonic Orchestra is a member of the German orchestral landscape, established by entrepreneur Reinhold Wurth.
This evening at Dubai Opera will present arias of famous opera composers — Verdi, Puccini and many others.
Tickets, now on sale, start from Dh395. Those with Royal VIP tickets (sold out) can attend an after-concert reception with Netrebko and Eyzvazov at Dubai Opera’s The Loft.