Get into the groove with Oblivion, the popular dance music festival, which is returning for Chapter 3 at Dubai Festival City this May.
Organised by Black Mountain Entertainment, the event will be held at the Festival Arena on May 14, with Nina Kraviz and Lilly Palmer headlining the festival.
Kraviz is one of the most widely recognised techno artists, who even did the voice-over in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, the popular video game.
Co-headlining the event, Palmer is a popular German DJ who is arguably one of the fastest-growing DJs in the techno scene and has a huge following across the region.
Joining the duo to complete the lineup of global acts, is Maksim Dark, a talented young DJ who has worked with some of the icons in electronic music. Other local acts hitting the stage include Msiyan, Eva Voytko, Anthony Drone and Cyrill Reaidy.
In the past, Oblivion has drawn huge crowds to its event hosted in Ras Al Khaimah
Tickets for the May 14 event can be purchased via audiocult.net. Phase one of tickets go live on April 7 and can be purchased for Dh250 for general admission. Prices will increase in subsequent phases. There is also a variety of options for VIP, dance floor and backstage packages ranging from bronze, silver, gold and platinum.
For more information visit oblivion_ae on Instagram or go to oblivionrave.com