Abu Dhabi’s NSO Symphony Orchestra has announced the line-up for its ninth season featuring ‘La Dolce Vita’, an evening of popular classical pieces by Mozart, Bach and Vivaldi on September 20, and ‘Hooray for Hollywood’, featuring popular music from films, October 4.

In ‘Hooray for Hollywood’, to be held at the Emirates Palace Auditorium, a 62-piece orchestra will celebrate music from the silver screen, led by NSO’s music director Andrew Berryman. Among the Blockbuster film anthems set to be performed in the first half are James Horner’s epic ‘Apollo 13’ theme, the theme to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ by Hans Zimmer and classics such as the 2nd movement from Beethoven’s Symphony No 7, as featured in the Oscar-winning ‘The King’s Speech’. Renowned Emirati composer, pianist and NSO Goodwill Ambassador, Hamad Al Taee, will join NSO in a premiere performance of his orchestral work, ‘Walking in the Sky’.