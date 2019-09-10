Abu Dhabi’s NSO Symphony Orchestra has announced the line-up for its ninth season featuring ‘La Dolce Vita’, an evening of popular classical pieces by Mozart, Bach and Vivaldi on September 20, and ‘Hooray for Hollywood’, featuring popular music from films, October 4.
‘La Dolce Vita’ will see guest conductor Simon Hilberding lead the 15-piece NSO Strings in a 90-minute programme crossing many genres at the Manarat Al Saadiyat Auditorium.
In ‘Hooray for Hollywood’, to be held at the Emirates Palace Auditorium, a 62-piece orchestra will celebrate music from the silver screen, led by NSO’s music director Andrew Berryman. Among the Blockbuster film anthems set to be performed in the first half are James Horner’s epic ‘Apollo 13’ theme, the theme to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ by Hans Zimmer and classics such as the 2nd movement from Beethoven’s Symphony No 7, as featured in the Oscar-winning ‘The King’s Speech’. Renowned Emirati composer, pianist and NSO Goodwill Ambassador, Hamad Al Taee, will join NSO in a premiere performance of his orchestral work, ‘Walking in the Sky’.
In addition to the main performance, the NSO will also be opening the doors to a one-hour afternoon matinee open rehearsal, offering students, families and music lovers in general, an opportunity to watch the orchestra and chorus at work first-hand.
Tickets, starting at Dh100, are available online.