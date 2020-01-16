So, it looks like the Jonas Brothers making music videos with their wives is a thing now.
First came the glorious ‘Sucker’ music video, which starred all three Jonas baes — actresses Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Sophie Turner and reality TV star Danielle Jonas.
On January 17, the brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe — married to Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie, respectively — will release their new single, ‘What a Man Gotta Do’, and an accompanying music video.
Priyanka has now teased fans with a few images from the shoot, collaged in the style of a cheesy 1980s movie poster.
The couple channel ‘Risky Business’, with Nick donning a pair of sunglasses and Priyanka wearing the famed white button-down shirt from the film.
The Tom Cruise flick came out in 1983 — and the original poster featured the same sunglasses-down-the-nose pose from Cruise that Nick replicates.
It’s unclear what the exact concept of the music video will be, but one thing’s for sure — fans can’t wait.