The pair came together again for the Jonas Brothers single ‘What A Man Gotta Do’

So, it looks like the Jonas Brothers making music videos with their wives is a thing now.

First came the glorious ‘Sucker’ music video, which starred all three Jonas baes — actresses Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Sophie Turner and reality TV star Danielle Jonas.

On January 17, the brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe — married to Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie, respectively — will release their new single, ‘What a Man Gotta Do’, and an accompanying music video.

Priyanka has now teased fans with a few images from the shoot, collaged in the style of a cheesy 1980s movie poster.

The couple channel ‘Risky Business’, with Nick donning a pair of sunglasses and Priyanka wearing the famed white button-down shirt from the film.

The Tom Cruise flick came out in 1983 — and the original poster featured the same sunglasses-down-the-nose pose from Cruise that Nick replicates.