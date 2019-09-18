The Backstreet Boys member wants to protect his wife and unborn child

Singers Aaron Carter (L) and Nick Carter (R) in a file photo from 2006. Image Credit: Getty Images

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is seeking a restraining order against younger brother Aaron Carter and calling for gun control.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” wrote Nick on Twitter on September 18, using the hashtags #mentalhealth and #GunControlNow.

Aaron recently cancelled his tour after announcing that he “suffers from multiple-personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and depression” on the television series The Doctors

Both Nick and his sister Angel will be taking legal action against 31-year-old Aaron to protect their safety.

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else,” wrote Nick.

39-year-old Nick is expecting his second child with wife Lauren Kitt in October. The couple, who share three-year-old son Odin Reign Carter together, miscarried a pregnancy last September.

“God please give me and my wife @Lauren_Kitt the strength to endure the next 3 weeks leading up to the birth of our new baby. We’ve waited so long for you little one. All your prayers for peace please,” Nick wrote on September 14.

In the 2015 documentary titled ‘Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of’, he opened up about his rough upbringing and admitted to being estranged from his parents.

“We would be little kids, we would hear mom and dad screaming at each other, it would just constantly be drinking and fighting and we’d hear guns go off the windows, out the windows, shooting. Not shooting at each other, but they always fought over money,” Nick told his bandmates.