A stellar line-up of blues artists are set to perform at a new outdoor venue in Dubai, giving fans of the genre a chance to enjoy the pleasant weather.
The first edition of the Dubai Blues Festival will take place from January 27 to 29 at The Square @ISD Dubai, Dubai Sports City, in partnership with Chillout Productions and as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.
Trumpeter Boney Fields and singer Lakeetra Knowles will perform on January 27; saxophonist Sax Gordon and vocalist Gisele Jackson will take to the stage on January 28; while bluesman Big Daddy Wilson and singer-songwriter Sharrie Williams will perform on January 29. On each day, the first artist will perform at 9pm and the second at 10.45pm.
According to a statement, the Dubai Blues Festival is set to kick off a season of outdoor entertainment in the form of concerts, festivals and more at the venue, which also offers food and beverage options.
Hussein Murad, chief executive of The Square @ISD Dubai, said: “We are delighted to launch The Square@ISD Dubai, a new world-class hub for concerts and entertainment in Dubai... the new venue will be home to a new generation of music festivals, and host a variety of live entertainment, from concerts by international and regional artists to private events, catering to Dubai’s growing and diverse entertainment needs.”
Supporting acts will be announced shortly. The event is non-ticketed and access is available with online booking of garden tables. Go online for more information.