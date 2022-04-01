David Bowie-1648792407501
Studios artist Caryn Mitman works on a new wax work representation of David Bowie ahead of the opening of a newly redesigned Music Festival zone of contemporary and historically famous singers and musicians at Madame Tussauds, in London, Britain March 31, 2022. Image Credit: REUTERS

Sporting red hair, a striped jumpsuit and eye-catching makeup, a new wax figure of late rock star David Bowie as alter-ego Ziggy Stardust was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Thursday, completing a music-themed line-up at the museum.

Using measurements and images from a 1983 sitting, Madame Tussauds said it had worked with Bowie’s estate to create the figure, the second to be made in the singer’s likeness at the museum.

The British singer-songwriter died from cancer in 2016, aged 69.

A Madame Tussauds employee poses beside an interactive juke box with a wax work representation of Ed Sheeran. Image Credit: REUTERS
Studios artist Caryn Mitman works on a wax work representation of Little Mix. Image Credit: REUTERS
Mitman works on a wax work representation of Taylor Swift. Image Credit: REUTERS
“David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres,” Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement.

“We were honoured to work with his estate in what would have been his 75th year and play our small part in keeping his inimitable legacy alive for generations to come.” The new figure stands in the museum’s revamped Music Festival zone, which also includes replicas of Beyonce, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix and Ed Sheeran.