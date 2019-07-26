Australian singer has signed a record deal with BMG and is expecting a child through IVF

Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia has made a double announcement on Twitter — she’s signed a new record deal and she’s pregnant with her first child.

The singer, 44, told her followers that she has signed with Sony’s BMG, calling it “an AMAZING team.” The deal marks a return to the label for Imbruglia, who released her 1997 debut album ‘Left of the Middle’ under the parent company. It included her hit cover track ‘Torn’.

“I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all,” wrote Imbruglia.

The upcoming album will also mark her first original material in at least 10 years. Imbruglia’s latest studio album ‘Male’ (2015) features covers of songs originally performed by male artists, such as Daft Punk’s ‘Instant Crush’, Damien Rice’s ‘Cannonball’ and Death Cab for Cutie’s ‘I Will Follow You Into the Dark’. ‘Come to Life’, Imbruglia’s last original album, released in 2009 under her self-funded label, Malabar Records.

As for her personal life, the singer — who had been married to Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns between 2003 and 2008 — posted an image of her holding her pregnant belly.

“And as you can see from the pic.. there is another announcement… (no I haven’t swallowed a watermelon),” she wrote. “I’m expecting my first child this Autumn. For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor.”

Imbruglia added that she would not be saying anything further on the matter publicly but looked forward to the upcoming chapter of her life.

“I’m so excited about this next adventure,” she wrote, “a new album and I’m going to be a mum!”