But now, in 2018, fans are in control. Mumford & Sons’ video for Guiding Light puts a crowd of fans front and centre (and you know that they’re proper fans — no one looks embarrassed to be there). The 1975’s Tootimetootimetootime video is also full of fans, while in Drake’s God’s Plan video, he tracks down his followers and hands out $1 million (Dh3.7 million) worth of money, tuition fees and groceries. Little Mix even named their new album LM5, after what their fans were calling it online. It’s probably a good thing that they didn’t announce it as a competition beforehand, as it would probably have ended up being called #empowerment or Mixy McMixface.