South African singer Mpumi, the voice behind the global Heavy K hit song ‘Wena’, will perform in Dubai at the Pure Sky Lounge on October 4.

‘Wena’, which featured on Heavy K’s album entitled ‘Drumboss’, quickly became a dance floor anthem topping the charts in South Africa and beyond.

The success of the song saw it being nominated at the Metro Awards 2014 in the category of Record of the Year and at the South African Music Awards in the same category.

Mpumi went on to write and perform ‘Busa’ by Euphonik & Bob Eezy and ‘Umoya’ by Heavy K ft Professor, helping to further seal her mark on the house music industry.

‘Busa’ was also nominated at the Metro FM Awards 2015 in the category of the record of the year, at the South African Music Awards and the MTV MAMA 2015 in the same category.

Mpumi’s Dubai performance will be part of Pure Sky Lounge’s Afrocentric night, based on electronic music heavily inspired by African beats and vocals.