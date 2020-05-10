Pink and son Jameson Image Credit: Instagram

Ahead of the Mother’s Day celebrations, singer Pink opened up in detail about her three-year-old son Jameson’s battle with COVID-19 earlier this year.

In an essay she wrote for NBC News, the 40-year-old singer spoke about the global pandemic that has affected more than four million people and how it is affecting mothers around the world.

“As parts of our country start down the long-road to recovery, I find myself wondering what happens next? We’re defining a new normal for our own children and working through it day by day, one step at a time,” Pink wrote, adding that this virus “knows no boundaries”.

She continued: “And I’m thinking about the children and families around the world who are just beginning to know its effects. Do they have what they need to be safe? Do they have what they need to be healthy?”

Pink, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March, along with her son Jameson, called the ordeal “physically and emotionally challenging” as a mother. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next,” she stated in the essay.

The mother of two, including daughter Willow, said her story was not unique as there were mothers like her over the world who were dealing with such uncertainty daily, many without the privileges that she has.

“Not every family, especially those living on reservations, or in refugee camps, slums, or favelas, are able to practice social distancing. In many parts of the world it can take hours just to access water, and even then, soap may be an impossible luxury,” Pink added.