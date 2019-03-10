Morissette Amon Image Credit: Supplied

It will be an OPM (Original Pinoy Music) overload on April 5 as three of the Philippines’ brightest OPM hit makers descend on Dubai for a concert at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubbed OPM Overload, the show also stands for the initials of the three artists who will be headlining the event — Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual and Morissette Amon.

Alcasid, who’s been in the music industry for more than three decades, is the icon behind hit love songs such as ‘Nandito Ako’, ‘Kung Mawawala Ka’, ‘Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang’ and ‘Sa Kanya’.

Pascual is one of the most sought-after leading men in Philippine television and film. The actor-singer scored hits with songs such as ‘Kung Ako Ba Siya’, ‘Muntik Nang Maabot Ang Langit’ and ‘Kailangan Kita’.

Amon, known as Asia’s Phoenix, had a sold-out concert in Dubai last year. Her popular songs include ‘Akin Ka Nalang’, ‘Panaginip’ and ‘Diamante’.