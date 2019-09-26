David Rumsey claimed it was his ‘life’s mission’ to impregnate the singer

Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Steve Marcus Image Credit: REUTERS

A man, who claimed that his “life’s mission” was to impregnate singer Miley Cyrus, was arrested at one of her concerts.

David Rumsey, 42, showed up at the 26-year-old pop star’s performance at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in Las Vegas when her bodyguards spotted him, reports TMZ.

After being caught, the stalker told Cyrus’ team that “it’s my life’s mission to impregnate” the singer.