Takeoff, from the hip-hop trio Migos. Image Credit: TNS

A new civil lawsuit filed on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that rapper Takeoff, of the popular hip-hop group Migos, raped a woman at a party in Encino in June.

The suit, with the defendant filing anonymously, claims that the rapper (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) pursued her at a June 23 house party she attended with a Migos backup performer, called “Durel” in the suit.

She claims that after Takeoff, 26, offered her marijuana and began a conversation, she declined his advances. After later running into her and Durel in a stairwell, Takeoff followed the plaintiff into an upstairs bedroom, where he allegedly raped her, the lawsuit says.

The woman filed a report with the LAPD and underwent a medical exam later in the day after the alleged assault, but so far no charges have been filed in the case. The suit alleges sexual battery, assault and gender violence, among other claims.

“She’s terrified,” said Neama Rahmani, the woman’s attorney. “There’s a significant disparity in wealth and power. He’s a famous artist, he had security, there were weapons on the premises. She is someone who doesn’t have those resources and is also concerned about safety and retaliation. That adds an extra element in a case like this when he’s rich and powerful.”

Representatives for Takeoff did not immediately return requests for comment.

Takeoff, Offset and Quavo of rap group Migos. Image Credit: AP

The chart-topping trio, featuring members Offset and Quavo, has an album planned for release on Quality Control/Motown/Capitol this year. The group has collaborated on many popular singles like ‘Bad and Boujee,’ ‘MotorSport’ and ‘Walk It Talk It’ with artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

While the suit will seek yet-unspecified damages, Rahmani said the suit was mainly intended to speed up the criminal investigation.