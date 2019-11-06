Band also encouraged fans to help firefighters and those affected by the blazes

Metellica band members, from left to right: Robert Trujillo, bass, Lars Ulrich, drums, James Hetfield, guitar and Kirk Hammett, on lead guitar, during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sept. 10, 2013. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Image Credit: TNS

Metallica is also feeling the devastating heat.

The heavy metal band announced on Twitter that it will donate $100,000 (Dh367,245) through its non-profit All Within My Hands to help with wildfire relief efforts across California.

“Sadly, for the third year in a row, communities we have called home throughout the state of California are again experiencing the tragedy left in the wake of wildfires,” the California-bred band tweeted on Monday night.

Half the funds will go to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund and the other $50,000 to the Wildfire Relief Fund to aid with the devastating fires.

“Both organisations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives as they get back on their feet after the devastation of these firestorms,” Monday’s announcement noted.

The band also encouraged fans to help firefighters and those affected by the blazes: “Whether you are able to contribute money, nonperishable food, clothing and other supplies, or your time by volunteering or providing temporary housing, every bit helps.”

This isn’t the first time Metallica has offered a helping hand.

During last year’s destructive fires, the quartet donated $100,000 to the North Valley Community and the Los Angeles Fire Department foundations, which offer services to victims in evacuation centres.

Metallica joins a steadily growing list of celebrities who are pitching in for the cause.

Actor and WWE wrestler John Cena, who plays a firefighter in the upcoming movie ‘Playing With Fire,’ donated $500,000 to wildfire first responders.