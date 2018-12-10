Lebanese band Mashrou’ Leila will headline Apple Music’s first Balcony Music Sessions in The Dubai Mall on December 14.
The event will kick off at 2pm on the balcony of Apple’s flagship Dubai Mall store in the UAE, featuring unplugged sets by Jordanian singer Hana Malhas, Saudi Arabian crooner Hamza Hawasi, Syrian-born singer Ghaliaa and the Emirati singer-songwriter Hamdan Abri.
“We are excited to see the launch of The Balcony Series this week. Support from major brands is rare in the region and to have a forward-thinking and daring brand like Apple initiate a project like this is strongly needed. We can’t wait to be back in Dubai and see everyone there,” said Mashrou Leila’s composer and multi-instrumentalist Firas Abou Fakher.
Those interested in attending the event can find a full schedule of performances online and can register for each artist’s set separately through Today at Apple’s website.