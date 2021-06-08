Feud? What feud?
That’s what Mariah Carey said after reports claimed she had an ‘explosive’ meeting with Jay-Z leading her to quit the rapper’s management company, Roc Nation.
“The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!! To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, [expletive]’!” Carey tweeted, using Jay-Z’s nickname ‘Hov’, along with a clip from the video of her 1999 collaboration with him, ‘Heartbreaker’.
The Sun had reported that the two music icons “had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation.”
While the rumours about a falling out are untrue, the part about Carey leaving Roc Nation is accurate.
Deadline reported that Carey is now being represented by Range Media Partners after being with Roc Nation since 2017.
Carey’s next announced project is a single, ‘Somewhat Loved,’ with the iconic production duo of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for the upcoming ‘Jam & Lewis: Volume 1.’
— With inputs from Los Angeles Times