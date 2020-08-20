Mariah Carey is back with new music.
The pop diva announced that she would release an album titled ‘The Rarities’ on October 2, and dedicated it to her fans.
The apparent album cover, which the 50-year-old artist posted to Instagram, is a classic black-and-white close-up of Carey’s face.
“This one is for you, my fans. It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you,” she wrote.
Fans and celebrities reacted positively, leaving thousands of comments.
“OH MY GOODNESS! Yes, thank you for this!!” wrote singer Jordin Sparks, while one fan commented: “TIME OF DEATH: RIGHT NOW.”
Carey has released 15 studio albums to date since her self-titled debut in 1990. The singer celebrated 30 years of ‘Mariah Carey’ on June 12.