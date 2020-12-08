Madonna is not done with first times.
On Tuesday, the pop star and mother-of-six shared her experience of getting her very first tattoo at the age of 62.
She had this catchy caption saved up for such the occasion: “Inked for the very first time.” (For those still scratching their heads, it’s a riff on her popular lyrics from the hit single ‘Like a Virgin’.)
Madonna got a dainty and minimalist tattoo, which reads ‘LRDMSE’, on her wrist. Written in a typewriter font, the letters represent the initials of all her children, from oldest to youngest — Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella and Estere. She hashtagged the post on Instagram #family.
Madonna showed off the entire experience on her social media to more than 15 million followers, from picking out a placement to the actual tattooing process, proving that it’s never too late to tick off a ‘first’ from her to-do list.