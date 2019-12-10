The new three-day music festival Luvya is arriving on the Palm, Jumeirah this weekend (December 12-14), and we have your ultimate guide to making the most of its packed line-up and three stages, which will feature performances by Craig David, Lost Frequencies, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and more...
DECEMBER 12
STAGE: The Penthouse
5-8pm: ARADO
8-10pm: NSI
10pm-12am: ADRIAN EFTIMIE
12am-2am: ELI & FUR
2am-4am: LEXLAY
STAGE: Beach by Five
1pm-2.30pm: CHRIS WRIGHT
2.30-4pm: ARADO
4pm-5pm: ICARUS
5-6.30pm: KLINGANDE
6: 30-8.30pm: BJONES
8.30pm-closing: LOST FREQUENCIES
STAGE: Secret Room ‘Blacklisted’
LUCAS DIRTY
DEVON KOSOKO
TOP PICK FOR DAY ONE… LOST FREQUENCIES
Belgian DJ Felix Da Laet, known by his stage name Lost Frequencies, released his second studio album ‘Alive and Feeling Fine’. It’s a follow up to his 2016 debut ‘Less is More’. He’s known for hits such as ‘Are You with Me’ and ‘Reality’.
DECEMBER 13
STAGE: The Penthouse
5-7pm: ARADO
7-9.30pm: NSI
9.30pm-12am: CAFFOLA AND ENGEL
12am-2.30am: PARIS HOUSE ADDICTS
2.30am-4am: ADRIAN EFTIMIE
STAGE: Beach by Five
2.30-3.30pm: MADDS
3.30-4.30pm: DJ LICIOUS
4.30-5.30pm: OFFAIAH
5.30-7pm: DISCIPLES
7-8.30pm: CRAIG DAVID
8.30pm-closing: DIMITRI VEGAS & LIKE MIKE
STAGE: Secret Room ‘Classified’
DJ KIDY
DJ NASTYA
DJ 5UGAR
TOP PICK FOR DAY TWO… CRAIG DAVID
Though we’re not putting Craig David above Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike — the Belgian DJ duo who this year came No 1 on DJ Mag’s annual list — we’re picking the R’n’B star for the fact that most will know David for his chart-topping hits (‘7 Days’, anyone?) and not his DJ sets. Starting as an exclusive party at his penthouse in Miami, David began broadcasting live DJ sets on the radio under the name TS5 in 2011.
DECEMBER 14
STAGE: The Penthouse
12-7.30pm: CANDYPANTS WHITE PARTY
7.30-9.30pm: ARADO
9.30pm-12.30am: MIGUEL BASTIDA
12.30am-closing: NSI
STAGE: Beach by Five
2-3.30pm: NSI
3.30-5.30pm: GIOLI & ASSIA
5.30-7pm: MISHKA
7pm-closing: LANNKA
STAGE: Secret Room
DJ 5UGAR
DJ JONEZY
TOP PICK FOR DAY THREE… GIOLI & ASSIA
Italian duo Gioli & Assia began their musical collaboration in 2017, running their own record label Diesis Records. Last year they dropped two albums — ‘Istananee’ and ‘Night Experience’. Their recordings combine genres from electro- and indie-pop to Afro house, with Assia on vocals and Gioli on instruments.
*Tickets and room passes: Passes range from Dh300-Dh999 with various perks in each package. Rooms at Five Palm Jumeirah and Five Jumeirah Village are also available with day access to the festival, starting from Dh1,250 for the former and Dh885 for the latter.