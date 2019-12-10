The three-day event at the Palm will feature DJ sets by Craig David and more

The new three-day music festival Luvya is arriving on the Palm, Jumeirah this weekend (December 12-14), and we have your ultimate guide to making the most of its packed line-up and three stages, which will feature performances by Craig David, Lost Frequencies, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and more...

DECEMBER 12

STAGE: The Penthouse

5-8pm: ARADO

8-10pm: NSI

10pm-12am: ADRIAN EFTIMIE

12am-2am: ELI & FUR

2am-4am: LEXLAY

STAGE: Beach by Five

1pm-2.30pm: CHRIS WRIGHT

2.30-4pm: ARADO

4pm-5pm: ICARUS

5-6.30pm: KLINGANDE

6: 30-8.30pm: BJONES

8.30pm-closing: LOST FREQUENCIES

STAGE: Secret Room ‘Blacklisted’

LUCAS DIRTY

DEVON KOSOKO

TOP PICK FOR DAY ONE… LOST FREQUENCIES

Belgian DJ Felix Da Laet, known by his stage name Lost Frequencies, released his second studio album ‘Alive and Feeling Fine’. It’s a follow up to his 2016 debut ‘Less is More’. He’s known for hits such as ‘Are You with Me’ and ‘Reality’.

DECEMBER 13

STAGE: The Penthouse

5-7pm: ARADO

7-9.30pm: NSI

9.30pm-12am: CAFFOLA AND ENGEL

12am-2.30am: PARIS HOUSE ADDICTS

2.30am-4am: ADRIAN EFTIMIE

STAGE: Beach by Five

2.30-3.30pm: MADDS

3.30-4.30pm: DJ LICIOUS

4.30-5.30pm: OFFAIAH

5.30-7pm: DISCIPLES

7-8.30pm: CRAIG DAVID

8.30pm-closing: DIMITRI VEGAS & LIKE MIKE

STAGE: Secret Room ‘Classified’

DJ KIDY

DJ NASTYA

DJ 5UGAR

TOP PICK FOR DAY TWO… CRAIG DAVID

Though we’re not putting Craig David above Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike — the Belgian DJ duo who this year came No 1 on DJ Mag’s annual list — we’re picking the R’n’B star for the fact that most will know David for his chart-topping hits (‘7 Days’, anyone?) and not his DJ sets. Starting as an exclusive party at his penthouse in Miami, David began broadcasting live DJ sets on the radio under the name TS5 in 2011.

DECEMBER 14

STAGE: The Penthouse

12-7.30pm: CANDYPANTS WHITE PARTY

7.30-9.30pm: ARADO

9.30pm-12.30am: MIGUEL BASTIDA

12.30am-closing: NSI

STAGE: Beach by Five

2-3.30pm: NSI

3.30-5.30pm: GIOLI & ASSIA

5.30-7pm: MISHKA

7pm-closing: LANNKA

STAGE: Secret Room

DJ 5UGAR

DJ JONEZY

TOP PICK FOR DAY THREE… GIOLI & ASSIA

Italian duo Gioli & Assia began their musical collaboration in 2017, running their own record label Diesis Records. Last year they dropped two albums — ‘Istananee’ and ‘Night Experience’. Their recordings combine genres from electro- and indie-pop to Afro house, with Assia on vocals and Gioli on instruments.