Louis Tomlinson Image Credit: Twitter

Pop star Louis Tomlinson is heading to Dubai next year as part of his first solo world tour.

The former One Direction member is set to perform at Coca-Cola Arena on April 18, 2020. Tickets for the UAE show go on sale on October 31.

The announcement arrived shortly after Tomlinson released his latest single, ‘We Made It’. The English singer recently revealed the title of his debut album would be Walls, out on January 31.

As part of One Direction, Tomlinson performed in Dubai during a sold-out concert in 2015.