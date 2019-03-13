Loren Allred has joined The Assembly: A Global Teacher Prize Concert in Dubai, set to take place on March 23 at the Media City Amphitheatre.

The singer-songwriter, who appeared on ‘The Voice’ in 2012, is best known for her song ‘Never Enough’, featured on the top-selling 2018 soundtrack to ‘The Greatest Showman’.

She joins Little Mix, Rita Ora and Liam Payne at the inaugural event, which has been introduced on the eve of the annual Global Teacher Prize ceremony, which will recognise one teacher from around the world for their outstanding contributions to the profession.

“It’s so important to sing the praises of teachers as they do such valuable work, all over the world, in preparing young people to make their own future. This concert is a wonderful way to share this vital message with the next generation, raising their consciousness through the power of music,” said Allred.

Performers will also be joined on stage by the top 10 finalists of the teaching competition.

The winner will be awarded a $1 million (Dh3.67 million) prize.