TAB 150311 INT BAND Left to Right, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, of Little Mix Pop Band during an interview at the Marsi 4, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai. Photo: Abdel-Krim Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

Liam Payne, Rita Ora and Little Mix are coming to Dubai for a pop extravaganza on March 23.

The UK acts will take over the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for an event called The Assembly: a Global Teacher Prize concert, launched by The Varkey Foundation. The concert aims to celebrate the essential work of teachers. It is ticketed and open to the public.

The Assembley will take place on the evening of the Global Teacher Prize 2019 ceremony, where one teacher from around the world is awarded a cash prize of $1 million (Dh3.67 millions) for their extraordinary contributions to the field.

BACK AGAIN

Payne, Ora and Little Mix are no strangers to the country. Payne last year performed his first UAE solo concert at the Global Village, while Ora is a regular on the music festival circuit in Dubai. Little Mix performed an intimate and exclusive set in 2015 for the launch of X Factor Arabia.

The Top 10 finalists of the Global Teacher Prize will join the musicians on stage and their inspirational stories will be shared live with the crowd.

Doors open at 5pm. Tickets are available online from Dh350.

Liam Payne and Zayn Malik components from the British band One Direction perform on stage during the ceremony of the '40 Principales Awards 2014' at Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid, Spain, on Friday, December 12, 2014. (AP Photo / Abraham Caro Marin) Image Credit: AP
Rita Ora arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. / AFP / ANGELA WEISS Image Credit: AFP
