Liam Payne, Rita Ora and Little Mix are coming to Dubai for a pop extravaganza on March 23.
The UK acts will take over the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre for an event called The Assembly: a Global Teacher Prize concert, launched by The Varkey Foundation. The concert aims to celebrate the essential work of teachers. It is ticketed and open to the public.
The Assembley will take place on the evening of the Global Teacher Prize 2019 ceremony, where one teacher from around the world is awarded a cash prize of $1 million (Dh3.67 millions) for their extraordinary contributions to the field.
BACK AGAIN
Payne, Ora and Little Mix are no strangers to the country. Payne last year performed his first UAE solo concert at the Global Village, while Ora is a regular on the music festival circuit in Dubai. Little Mix performed an intimate and exclusive set in 2015 for the launch of X Factor Arabia.
The Top 10 finalists of the Global Teacher Prize will join the musicians on stage and their inspirational stories will be shared live with the crowd.
Doors open at 5pm. Tickets are available online from Dh350.