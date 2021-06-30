The wait is nearly over; Lil Nas X tells fans his debut album is finally coming out

Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Image Credit: AFP

Teasing his debut album, Lil Nas X has released a Marvel-inspired trailer to tide over fans hungry for new music.

Similar to how Marvel’s opening sequence takes audiences through the universe’s robust arsenal of superheroes, Tuesday’s teaser trailer displays the many iterations of Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill), from western cowboy to sultry Santa to a redhead sliding down a pole to hell.

In the classic Marvel font, the trailer ends with, “MONTERO, THE ALBUM, coming soon.” Playing in the background is a rumoured snippet of the highly anticipated track ‘Industry Baby’, produced by songwriting duo Take a Daytrip.

While the album’s release date is still unknown, fans can stream Lil Nas X’s EP, ‘7’, and his latest single, ‘Sun Goes Down’, until then.

The trailer comes just days after the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker’s 2021 BET Awards performance of ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’.

Lil Nas X paid homage to Michael Jackson's 'Remember the Time' at the BET Awards Image Credit: Reuters

Though he gave a stunning ancient Egypt-themed performance and paid homage to Michael Jackson’s ‘Remember the Time’ with the help of choreographer Sean Bankhead, Lil Nas X has received a slew of insults online.

He clapped back on Twitter, writing, “work on yourselves, i love who i am and whatever i decide to do. get there.”

Lil Nas X shot to fame with the track 'Old Country Road' Image Credit: AP

Prior to the release of ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’, he shared an Instagram post of a letter he wrote to his 14-year-old self, saying he wanted the hotly contested single to help queer people exist freely.

The 22-year-old artist bared his soul on Twitter, sharing that he had to “mentally prepare” for the BET performance in front of his peers and is insecure about his sexuality. He wrote, “i still have a long way to go. i’ve never denied that. when you’re conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning.”