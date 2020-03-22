The ’Oasis’ musician shocked fans with a beard as he washed his hands to revamped tunes

Liam Gallagher Image Credit: Reuters

Liam Gallagher wants you to wash your hands — and he’s willing to bastardise an ‘Oasis’ song to make it happen.

The English singer-songwriter was dressed in a signature parka jacket, reflective sunglasses and a bucket hat - so, business as usual - but shocked fans with his massive salt ’n pepper beard as he sang in front of a sink.

“Today is gonna be the day that they’re going to throw it back to you. By now, you should’ve somehow realised what you’ve got to do,” sang Gallagher, whilst washing his own hands.

“Wash your hands, scrub your toes, scratch your [expletive] and pick your nose. Come on, you know,” he continued.

The song racked up more than two million views in 12 hours.

Gallagher seemed to be enjoying himself, so he posted another two COVID-19 remixes, first of ‘Supersonic’ (changing it to ‘Soapersonic’), and then of one of his solo songs, ‘For What It’s Worth’.

“For wash it’s worth, I’m sorry for the germs, I’ll be the first to say, wash your [expletive] hands,” crooned Gallagher.

As the comments poured in, Gallagher’s hefty facial hair seemed to be getting just as much love.

“The beard is phenomenal,” marveled one user.

“Snit,” Gallagher agreed. (Short for ’isn’t it?’)

The musician didn’t miss a chance to take a dig at brother Noel, his former Oasis band mate, whom he has a history of feuding with.

(From left) Gem, Noel Gallagher, Andy Bell and Liam Gallagher, members of rock band Oasis, in 2006. Image Credit: AFP

“Well, Noel really knows how to wash his hands properly, doesn’t he?” wrote one Twitter user, to which the other Gallagher replied, “Does he really”.