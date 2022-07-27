Veteran Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri died on Tuesday aged 63.
Confirming the news about Safri’s demise, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa took to Instagram to write a heartfelt tribute.
“We will cherish your music and contribution to Punjabi music forever sir. Rest in peace. Alvida sir Balwinder Safri.”
Reportedly, the ‘Tu Hoor Sonhiye’ singer was admitted to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, UK in April 2022 owing to heart issues. After triple bypass surgeries, the singer went into coma after facing brain damage. After spending 86 days in the hospital, Safri was discharged and was on the road to recovery but had a setback and died on July 26.
As news spread, several artists from the Punjabi music industry paid their condolences on social media.
Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa remembered the ‘Par Linghade’ singer and wrote of meeting him during the shoot of ‘Beautiful Billo’. “we were so excited. He so graciously came up to meet us. Dont make them like that anymore.... Thank you Sir for giving Punjabi music industry so much. You will be forever live in our hearts.”
Legendary singer Gurdaas Maan shared a picture of the late singer and wrote, “Safri Saab” followed by joined-hand emoticons.
Singer Jassie Gill shared a video on his Instagram Story which features Gill, Babbal Rai along with the late singer.
After the sudden demise of actor Deep Sidhu and singer Sidhu Moosewala, Safri’s death is another big loss to the Punjabi entertainment industry.
Known as the Bhangra star, Safri was a UK-based Punjabi singer and was known for his popular tracks like ‘O Chan Mere Makhna’, ‘Pao Bhangra’, ‘Gal Sun Kuriye’, ‘Nachdinu’and many more.