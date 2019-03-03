Adonis members Glo Fikany, Joey Abou Jawdeh, Anthony Khoury and Nicolo Hakim Image Credit: Supplied

Lebanese pop/rock band Adonis will perform at the Arabesque pop-up at swyp Beach Canteen in Dubai on March 7.

Formed in 2011, the Beirut-based band merges Arabic lyrics and traditional sounds with international influences, inspired by the sounds of icons from Bob Dylan to Fairuz and Edith Piaf to Ziad Al Rahbani.

The band is comprised of Anthony Khoury (lead vocals and piano), Joey Abou Jawdeh (guitars), Nicola Hakim (drums) and Gio Fikany (bass guitar).

Adonis have so far released three studio albums: ‘Daw El Baladiyyi’ (2011), ‘Men Shou Bteshki Beirut’ (2013) and ‘Nour’ (2017).

Arabesque will also feature stand-up comedian Wonho Chung, Emirati a capella group Sama Quartet and Tunisian singer Mahdi Baccouch. Shows begin at 4pm, with Adonis scheduled to take the stage at 8pm.