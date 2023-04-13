Jazz exponents ‘Mister’ Melvin Travis and Denise King will perform during the second phase of The Jazz Garden Series Season 5, an event that brings in performers of the music form from around the world to Dubai.
While Melvin Travis will perform on April 28 at The Arena - Phileas Fogg in Montgomerie Golf Academy, Emirates Hills, Denise King will perform at the same venue on May 5. Tickets are available on www.thejazzgarden.com and start at Dh95. Doors open at 7 pm, while the live music starts at 9pm.
As part of the garden series, jazz and blues artistes from around the world perform every Friday night. Phase 1 featured eight sold-out gigs from performers including Chinua Hawk, Tracey Preston and the All-Star Jam Band. Phase 1 will end tonight, with a celebration to the icons of jazz, blues, soul and funk.
Artistes invited to perform include an eclectic mix of artists, each showcasing their unique sound and style — from legendary jazz veterans to rising stars of the genre. Phase 2 will kick off after a break on April 21, with artistes from France, Italy, UK, and the US penciled in as key performers.
“We’re thrilled to be launching the next phase of the Jazz Garden Series Season 5,” Anthony Younes, chief executive officer of Chillout Productions, the event’s organiser, said in a statement. “This series has really captured the hearts of music fans across the UAE, and we’re excited to take things to the next level with an even more impressive line-up of international performers.”