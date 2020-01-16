This combination photo shows Notorious B.I.G., who won rap artist and rap single of the year, during the annual Billboard Music Awards in New York on Dec. 6, 1995, left, and singer Whitney Houston at the BET Honors in Washington on Jan. 17, 2009. The pair will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2020 class. (AP Photo) Image Credit: AP

Late superstar Whitney Houston and five other artists and bands, living and dead — and representing a wide range of musical genres, including pop, electronica and rap — were unveiled on Wednesday as this year’s inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Also entering the Rock Hall in its 35th annual induction ceremony will be 1970s mainstream bands the Doobie Brothers and T.Rex, 1980s techno rockers Depeche Mode, murdered hip-hop artist The Notorious B.I.G. and industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails.

The six 2020 inductees were selected from among 16 bands and musicians nominated by a committee in October. More than 1,000 artists, rock historians and members of the music industry cast ballots to pick the winners, the Rock Hall said.

Four of this year’s class — Houston, the Doobie Brothers, Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex — were on the ballot for the first time.

The Cleveland-based Rock Hall will make the inductions official on May 2 with a televised ceremony featuring yet-to-be named special guests after a weeklong celebration.

Also honoured were rock journalist Jon Landau and entertainment industry powerhouse Irving Azoff, who were selected for the Rock Hall’s Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Landau may be best known for his clairvoyant review of a 1974 Boston-area concert by a then-struggling Bruce Springsteen that said: “I saw rock and roll’s future and its name is Bruce Springsteen.” He became Springsteen’s co-producer for the next 18 years.

Azoff has been a concert promoter, record label owner and music publisher, and his namesake company manages a stable of rock bands and other entertainment figures.