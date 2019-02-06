Lady Gaga’s latest tearjerker will be the latest addition to the Dubai Fountain’s repertoire of music hits.
‘I’ll Never Love Again’, the emotional finale from the ‘A Star is Born’ soundtrack, will now be added to the fountain’s playlist, with a water show dancing in time to the track. The song will be on from February 7-14, at 8.30pm nightly.
According to an announcement, the fountain will also use a StrobeStars lighting system for the first time to deliver a ‘magical effect’. The song will mark the longest in the fountain’s repertoire, running for 5 minutes and 27 seconds.
Gaga is currently experiencing a career high, as she is nominated for an Oscar for her lead performance in ‘A Star is Born’.