L Subramanium. Image Credit:

Hindustani classical music legend L Subramanium will headline the new season of Emirates NBD Classics series on September 14 at the Dubai Opera. The violinist and composer will be joined by saxophonist and three-time Grammy winner Ernie Watts, Tanmay Bose on tabla, Atul Raninga on piano, Frijo Francis on piano, Alwyn Fernandes on guitar, Raju Kulkarni on drums and DSR Murthy on mridang.

“Since the inception of Emirates NBD Classics in 2012, the shows have charmed packed audiences. The last seven seasons were marked by more range of performances of maestros from the Western, Arab and Indian classical genres,” said Amit Pateria, the managing director of Repertoire Consulting & Production.