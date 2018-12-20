It will be the first time Minogue has played a solo set at Glastonbury. She was due to headline the Pyramid stage in 2005 but had to cancel following a breast cancer diagnosis — Basement Jaxx replaced her, and fellow headliners Coldplay performed a cover of Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ in tribute. She also made a guest appearance with Scissor Sisters in 2010 for a performance of their song ‘Any Which Way’.