KS Chitra has dedicated her upcoming Dubai concert to late singer and mentor SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB).
The singer, who will take to the stage on December 24 for the ‘Musically Yours’ concert, had earlier performed with SPB in Dubai back in November 2015.
“In November 2015, I performed in Dubai at the Oberoi Events production, ‘Legends in Concert’ together with my mentor, the late Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, who gifted us with so much immortal music. In ‘Musically Yours’, I will pay a special and humble tribute to SPB sir as well as my musical gurus who have inspired me over the years,” Chitra said in a statement ahead of her concert.
Organised by Oberoi Middle East Events, the concert will also see Chitra pay tribute to singing legends from India, including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and KJ Yesudas, among others.
“Intense rehearsals have been in progress for the past few days in Trivandrum with a 20 plus troupe of world-class musicians and co-singers,” Oberoi said in a statement. “With a repertoire of more than 25,000 songs in various languages, music lovers can expect an epic selection of the true gems of Chitrji’s hits, as well as her personal and special tribute to legends that inspire her.”
Organisers have also stated the concert has only a limited number of tickets remaining and they are headed towards a sold-out gig.
The concert is being held at Trade Centre Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday, December 24. Doors open at 7pm and concert starts at 9pm. Limited tickets are available from Platinumlist.net.