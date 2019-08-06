The Grammy-nominated R‘n’B star said the gig is expected to take place later this month

Khalid performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP

El Paso native Khalid is planning a benefit concert in his hometown to benefit the victims of Saturday’s fatal mass shooting and to help remedy his “heavy “ mind and heart.

“Hearing /seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking, “ the 21-year-old ‘Location’ singer tweeted on Monday.

“Singing ‘915 ‘ and ‘city of El Paso ‘ on tour every night feels indescribable.”

The Grammy-nominated R‘n’B star said the Texas concert is expected to take place later this month, with proceeds going to families affected by the shooting.

Meanwhile, alt- rock band Blink- 182 postponed its El Paso show the day after the shooting “in solidarity with the community.” A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

By Monday the death toll from the shooting, which primarily took place at an El Paso Walmart, had risen to 22, and the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, had been booked on capital murder charges. Crusius travelled 650 miles to the store in El Paso, reportedly with the intention of shooting “as many Mexicans as possible, “ marking what appears to be one of the deadliest hate crimes ever against Latinos.

The tragedy was further amplified when on Sunday 24- year- old gunman Connor Betts killed nine people, including his sister, during a shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio.