Singer’s new make-up line is going to be connected to her album

Kesha attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert at The Novo on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Singer Kesha has disclosed the release date for her upcoming album, ‘High Road’.

The 32-year-old pop star on social media on Sunday revealed that her upcoming album — ‘High Road’ — will be released on January 31, 2020.

The singer captioned the picture: “Taking the high road January 31.”

Kesha shared the video of her song ‘Resentment,’ featuring Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson and Wrabel, earlier this month.

She also told Billboard recently that her new make-up line, Kesha Rose Beauty, is going to be connected to her album.

The singer mentioned that every shade in the eyeshadow palette would be a different song title.