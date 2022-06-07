Singer Kate Bush has put out a rare statement sharing that she’s grateful for the new wave of fame she has achieved thanks to Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’.
The British star’s 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ has gone viral on social media after being featured on the 80s-set supernatural series.
“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote on her website. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show — I love it too! Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No 8.”
The track has been soaring on the charts, reaching No 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing its No 30 spot from back in 1985.
“It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July. Best wishes, Kate,” the 63-year-old singer added.
‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ was the lead single from her album ‘Hounds of Love’. The singer is also known for tracks such as ‘Babooshka’ and ‘Wuthering Heights’.
‘Stranger Things’ ends on July 1 with ‘Volume 2’ of its final season.