His new musical offering consists of two songs, ‘Love The Moon’ and ‘Butterfly’

VIINI Image Credit: Facebook

VIINI is prepping for his comeback with single album, ‘Moon & Butterfly’ on March 4.

Last Thursday, his record label YGX Entertainment and VIINI both dropped the exciting news on social media, revealing the album’s cover and track list.

His new musical offering consists of two songs, ‘Love The Moon’ and ‘Butterfly’, featuring AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and rapper RAVI, respectively.

Soloist John Park will also be coming back after a 20-month hiatus with single titled, ‘You’re Like March’, on the same day VIINI drops his new music.

Before debuting as a model under YG Entertainment’s subsidiary label, VIINI — whose real name is Kwon Hyun-bin — participated as a dancer and rapper in popular reality TV ‘Produce 101 Season 2’ on 2017.

Though he failed to make it in the line-up of the show’s now-disbanded project group Wanna One, he joined four other contestants and made his K-Pop debut in project boy band JBJ as a rapper.

Following the disbandment of the all-male group in April 2018, he pursued a solo career with ‘Dimension’ fronted by lead single ‘Genie’ last August.