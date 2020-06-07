He will not be part of his group AB6IX’s activities due to the incident

Lim Young-min will not be part of his group AB6IX’s activities following his DUI.

On June 4, his agency Brand New Music revealed in a statement on its artists’ official fan site that Lim was caught drunk driving by local police on May 31 while on his way back to his dorm after meeting acquaintances.

As a result of his DUI incident, his driver’s license has been revoked and AB6IX’s comeback, which was initially set to take place on June 8, has been pushed to June 29 due to member reorganisation.

The rookie K-Pop group will promote their EP ‘VIVID’ with only four members: Jeon Woong, Lee Dae-hwi, Park Woo-jin and Kim Dong-hyun.

His agency has apologised and stated that its artist will fully cooperate with the police for further investigation if required.

Following the agency’s statement, the Lim posted a handwritten letter on the group’s fan community site, apologising to fans, Brand New Music staff and AB6IX for his actions.

Prior to joining AB6IX, Lim competed in reality K-Pop audition show ‘Produce 101 Season 2’ in 2017 and was part of duo MXM with fellow participant Kim Dong-hyun after he was eliminated.