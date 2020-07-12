(G)I-DLE released their digital single ‘i’M THE TREND’ and a fun, summer-themed special clip last week.
On July 5, the six-member performed the upbeat, infectious song co-composed by members Minnie and Yuqi at their first online concert ‘I-LAND: WHO AM I’ for the very first time, following the cancellation of their world tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featuring lyrics referencing their other songs such as ‘LATATA’, Oh my god’, ‘Uh-Oh’, ‘Blow Your Mind’, and ‘LION’, it was made its way within the top 10 on the UAE iTunes songs chart.
Prior to its release, Cube Entertainment’s rising rookies dropped an English version of ‘LATATA’ and dropped EP ‘I trust’.