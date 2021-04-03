Top-billed K-Pop stars will perform at a virtual concert for UAE fans on April 4, which will be a part of the ‘Korea-UAE Festival’.
The ‘Korea-UAE K-Pop Festival’ will feature a line-up of artists that were previously announced, including groups Mamamoo, B.I.G, Astro, NCT Dream, The Boyz, and aespa.
The event is being held in celebration of the Emirati-Korean cultural dialogue 2020-2021 and on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the UAE-Korean diplomatic relations.
The free online concert will also feature Emirati Opera singer Fatima Al Hashmi.
The concert will be broadcast on April 4, at 7pm UAE time on the official YouTube channel of the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE.
It was initially scheduled to be held on April 2, but was postponed following the death of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Finance Minister and the Deputy Ruler of Dubai.