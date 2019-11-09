From a mystery variety show to a romantic coming-of-age drama, here’s what to check out

November is off to a good start as an all-star line-up of K-Pop artists are poised to release new music. Adding to this, Netflix Middle East has expanded its library with a couple of shows featuring K-Pop artists. Without further ado, these are four of the latest Netflix treats to binge watch:

1. Busted!

The Korean variety series is back for a second season. This time, singer-actor Lee Seung-gi alongside original cast members Exo’s Sehun and Gugudan’s Kim Se-jeong, Yoo Jae-suk, Park Min-young and Kim Jong-min tests their detective skills and solve mysteries.

The Netflix original has start-studded cameos from BTOB’s Sungjae, Bora, Exid’s Hani, Block B’s Park Kyung, IZ*ONE and more. So, get ready for some amateur detective work, laughter and thrills.

2. A Little Thing Called First Love

This is a coming-of-age story about first love, friendship and youth. It follows a shy, artistic young student who embarks on a journey of self-discovery while developing a crush on her popular classmate, played by former Wanna One member Lai Kuan-lin.

The Chinese feel-good, romantic series is inspired by the hit Thai movie ‘First Love’. Weekly episodes are released every Friday on the streaming site.

3. Vagabond

After a stunt man’s nephew dies in a plane crash, he flies back to Morocco and turns to NIS agent (Bae Suzy) for help, leading him to be intertwined in a web of scandals and corruption.

Both main actors Lee Seung-gi and the former Miss A member have previously starred together in drama series ‘Gu Family Book’ in 2013.

4. My Country: The New Age

At the end of the Goryeo period to the early Joseon period, two friends come into conflict following a misunderstanding. They go head-to-head over the same woman and protect their loved ones and the nation their own way.