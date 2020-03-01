From the solo artists to the popular groups, everyone’s pitching in

Image Credit:

As the coronavirus continues to put a damper on and halt scheduled concerts, fan meetings and other musical activities, K-Pop stars are making generous donations to help fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, whilst the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge in their homeland.

Adding to her list of philanthropic work and contributions, IU reportedly donated around Dh306,002 each to non-governmental association Good Neighbors and the Korean Medical Association. The popular female soloist also provided 3,000 anti-contamination suits to the latter organisation for medical staff in the city of Daegu — where it has been at the centre of the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

SM Entertainment and its artists have also extended financial support. The K-Pop behemoth donated approximately Dh1.53 million to the Korea Disaster Relief Association to aid medical staff and provide medical supplies, while its signed artists Red Velvet, EXO’s Chanyeol and Lay, Super Junior, and TVXQ!’s Yunho have all revealed to have chipped in towards relief associations of their choice.

BTS’ Suga donated around Dh302,276 to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to help his hometown of Daegu, the association revealed.

Following the inevitable cancellation of the group’s four-day ‘Map of the Soul Tour’ concert in Seoul, BTS’s fans have decided to donate ticket refunds to the disaster-relief organisation as well to help and support Coronavirus outbreak prevention.

Kang Daniel also sent an estimated Dh153,001 to the same relief association as Suga. The money will be used for the purchase of hygiene products to prevent its spread.

Apink’s Son Na-eun, Girls’ Generation’s Yoona, Astro’s Cha Eun-woo, Zico and Girl’s Day Hyeri are among multiple artists who’ve lent a helping hand and offered masks and monetary assistance to Korean charities and NGOs.