One of the K-pop industry’s most-loved couples, HyunA and Dawn, have split up after six years together. They had gotten engaged in February this year.
The singer-songwriter took to her Instagram on November 30 to share a short note about the break-up.
“We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly,” she wrote, Soompi reported.
Rapper Dawn has yet to make a statement of his own about the split.
HyunA and Dawn started dating in around 2016, before HyunA confirmed it in 2018. They went public on TV with their romance during the MBC music festival on New Year’s Eve 2020.
The public showcase of their relationship took social media by storm, as they were a rare couple who flaunted their romance in an industry that frowns upon artists dating.
Some music labels even have strict no-dating policies — this included Cube Entertainment, which removed HyunA and Dawn from their roster in 2018 following the revelation they were together.