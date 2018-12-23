Liu, one of the most recognisable stars in one of the world’s most popular genres of music, has never been afraid to take some hits. The 26-year-old Chinese American singer was born and raised in LA, before a South Korean label discovered her at a Koreatown festival and shot her to stardom halfway around the world in a third, new culture. But as Liu transitions into a solo artist with an eye on US pop fame, she’ll have to take up a whole different fight.