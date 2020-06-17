Yohan, a member of K-Pop group TST, died on June 16 at the age of 28.
His agency KJ Music Entertainment confirmed the news on June 17, but no cause of death has been revealed.
The South Korean singer, whose real name is Kim Jung-hwan, joined a group called NOM in 2015. When it disbanded, he moved on to TST (Top Secret) in 2017.
News website Soompi reported that Yohan’s wake is being held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon and he will be buried at a cemetery in Yongin on June 18.
The group TST had been active on social media and their latest album ‘Count Down’ released in January. A Twitter post was made from TST’s official account celebrating Yohan’s birthday on April 16.
No other details have been revealed at the request of his family.