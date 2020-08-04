South Korean singer and member of group 2AM Seulong has reportedly been involved in a car accident that killed a person.
The incident took place in Seoul on August 1 but news of the tragedy broke only on August 4.
Seulong’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment released a statement confirming the accident and offering condolences to the deceased.
“On August 1, Im Seulong was driving his car when the accident in the rain occurred,” the statement read, according to media site Soopmi. “While driving, he collided with a pedestrian crossing the road. Right after the accident, Im Seulong immediately took emergency measures on site, but the victim unfortunately passed away while he was being taken to the hospital.”
The agency also said that Seulong, 33, has been questioned by police and is in a state of shock over the accident.
“Please understand that we cannot reveal the details of the incident as the results of the police investigation have not been revealed yet,” they said. “However, we understand how much pain the victim’s family members must be in, and we would like to sincerely apologise to them.”
Seulong made his debut as a singer of boy band 2AM in 2008. He has also acted in a number of projects, debuting in 2010 with Korean drama, ‘Personal Taste’.