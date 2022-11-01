K-Pop singer Rocky from the band Astro has reportedly confirmed that he’s now in a relationship with actress Park Bo Yeon. His agency put out a detailed statement regarding his personal life.
According to reports, it’s the first time that Astro’s agency has come out in the open addressing their dating rumours.
Actress Park Bo Yeon’s team had previously denied the rumours.
Astro’s Agency put out an official statement on behalf of Rocky and documented how the two stars met.
“As revealed through news reports, Rocky and actress Park Bo Yeon are currently getting to know each other with positive feelings. The two first met through the [web drama] ‘Find Me If You Can,’ and they naturally became close as actress Park Bo Yeon, who enjoys writing, naturally participated in Rocky’s music production. After spending time as acquaintances, they recently developed positive feelings for each other,” Rocky’s team said in a statement.
They also apologised for the timing of their statement.
“We regret to deliver news like this during a national period of mourning in which we should be sharing sadness and consolation. As a result, we ask for the generous understanding of fans regarding the late statement.”
The rumours of Rocky and Park dating was set off when they were spotted attending a musical together on October 30. She reportedly wrote the lyrics for his solo track “S#1.” on Astro’s album “Drive to the Starry Road.”
The speculative reports prompted Park’s team to comment that they were just ‘close acquaintances who worked with each other’.
Rocky debuted as a member of Astro in 2016, while Park Bo Yeon started her career with the web drama ‘One Fine Week’ in 2019.