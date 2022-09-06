ARMY, the wait is finally over! Dubai is getting its first BTS pop-up store, which is also a first in the Middle East, at BurJuman Mall from September 9 to December 8.
Called ‘BTS Pop-Up: Space of BTS’, the concept store will feature official merchandise from the South Korean pop band that has taken the world by storm.
The curiosity of ARMY (the name for BTS fans) was first piqued a few months ago when visitors to the mall saw the signature branding of the band covering a storefront, with many sharing videos and pictures of it on social media.
Apart from merchandise from BTS collections based on hit songs ‘Black Swan’, ‘ON’, ‘Butter’ and more, the store will also offer a fan experience through an experiential space complex with BTS-themed photo zones and more.
HYBE IPX first established the ‘BTS Pop-Up: Space of BTS’ in October 2019 and ‘BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul’ in 2020.
‘Space of BTS’ has travelled to many countries all over South East Asia and this is the first time it’s heading to the UAE and the Middle East.
It’s located on level 1 of BurJuman Mall and new products are scheduled to be released every two weeks.
BTS — comprised of seven members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are the best-selling artist in South Korean history, and arguably the biggest boy band in the world right now. They’ve won international acclaim and have two Grammy nominations under their belts.