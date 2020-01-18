Image Credit:

Korean pop listeners are in for a musical treat. The world’s first K-Pop musical, titled ‘K-Pop Krazy’, made its international debut at the Global Village this month.

The new addition to Season 24’s entertainment line-up offers a glimpse of the global phenomenon as it tells the story of a group of aspiring young Korean pop wannabes on a quest to becoming the most popular K-Pop group in the world.

Attendees will be able to witness Global Village’s Main Stage light up with a lively display of in synch choreographies and K-Pop’s greatest hits by 14 Seoul-based members aged between 18 and 29.

“The launch of ‘K-Pop Krazy’ is the latest addition to Global Village’s proud legacy of bringing our guests the best international acts from across the world. As demand for K-Pop takes off in the UAE, we are thrilled to be offering guests wow factor with a world-first musical sensation that will elevate Global Village’s drive for creating unforgettable experiences,” said Shaun Cornell, entertainment director, Global Village.

It’s the first K-Pop musical to hit the UAE’s shores and Global Village, where K-Pop merchandise is available at the South Korean pavilion. This is the second K-Pop event announced this year so far; Korean actor Sung Hoon and new K-Pop band A.Fact performed in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

‘K-Pop Krazy’ kicked off in Dubai last Monday and will run through till February 3 — except for Fridays — before embarking on an international tour.

